Olympus Labs (MOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $105,937.00

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Olympus Labs has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Olympus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00001814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Bibox and FCoin. Olympus Labs has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $105,937.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.02588666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00142470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00171932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.09661388 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029897 BTC.

About Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs was first traded on November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,345,628 tokens. The official message board for Olympus Labs is medium.com/olympuslabsbc. Olympus Labs’ official website is olympuslabs.io. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olympus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

