ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 106.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87,516 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,624,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,401,000 after buying an additional 578,266 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,721,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,028,000 after buying an additional 2,278,586 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,508,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,806,000 after buying an additional 314,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,898,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,137,000 after buying an additional 2,151,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,142,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,774,000 after buying an additional 227,680 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of ON stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.04.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 20.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $72,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,281.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 31,487 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $629,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,553. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

