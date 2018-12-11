ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in ONEOK by 827.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ONEOK by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.65.

ONEOK stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.32%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/oneok-inc-oke-shares-sold-by-amalgamated-bank.html.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.