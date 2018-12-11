Opaleye Management Inc. Decreases Position in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (PLX)

Opaleye Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 1.68% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,266,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 651,701 shares during the period.

Get Protalix Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,196. Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/opaleye-management-inc-decreases-position-in-protalix-biotherapeutics-inc-plx.html.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.