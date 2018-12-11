Opaleye Management Inc. Has $4.61 Million Position in Chimerix Inc (CMRX)

Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,185,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Chimerix makes up 1.2% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 2.34% of Chimerix worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,221 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 12.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 31,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,960. Chimerix Inc has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $166.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 1,752.41%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chimerix Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Opaleye Management Inc. Has $4.61 Million Position in Chimerix Inc (CMRX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/opaleye-management-inc-has-4-61-million-position-in-chimerix-inc-cmrx.html.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.