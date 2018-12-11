Oracle Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.03 Million Position in Viewray Inc (VRAY)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 216,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Viewray comprises 0.4% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Viewray at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viewray by 4,833.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,000 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Viewray in the third quarter valued at $1,752,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viewray in the third quarter valued at $8,232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viewray in the third quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viewray by 5,511.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 554,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Shahriar Matin bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $161,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott William Drake bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $388,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRAY stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 8,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,252. Viewray Inc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $603.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Viewray had a negative net margin of 105.09% and a negative return on equity of 105.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Viewray’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viewray Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Viewray in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viewray in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

