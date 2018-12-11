ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.60 and last traded at $76.43, with a volume of 12992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Get ORIX alerts:

The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ORIX (IX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.60” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/orix-ix-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-75-60.html.

About ORIX (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.