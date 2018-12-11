ORIX (IX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Shares of IX stock opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $100.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 6.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 345,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter worth about $580,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ORIX by 12.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

