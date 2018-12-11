Oshkosh (OSK) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSK. Buckingham Research began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

In related news, SVP Tina R. Schoner bought 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,071.40. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $42,071.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.