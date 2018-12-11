OST (OST) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.96 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, OST has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, Binance and Coinsuper. OST has a total market cap of $10.96 million and $1.26 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.02562061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00136923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00170142 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.83 or 0.09274556 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029986 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,482,200 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken.

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinsuper and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

