Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 72,109 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,492,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $140,277,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,027,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,604 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 345.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,028,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $36.13. 478,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,812,812. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

