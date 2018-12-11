Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,103,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,731,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,468,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,557,000 after acquiring an additional 39,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,429,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,735,000 after acquiring an additional 36,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,506,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,420,000 after acquiring an additional 221,487 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays raised Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director J Brian Ferguson purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $1,984,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.32. 6,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.06%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/pacer-advisors-inc-grows-position-in-phillips-66-psx.html.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.