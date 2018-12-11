Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $10.04 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hartland & Co. LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.07. 1,167,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

