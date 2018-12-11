Paloma Partners Management Co Has $6.01 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 1,430.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.11% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.70. 225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,824. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.13). Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/paloma-partners-management-co-has-6-01-million-position-in-dun-bradstreet-corp-dnb.html.

About Dun & Bradstreet

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.