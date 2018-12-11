Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 68,642 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,642 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 71,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 88,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 239,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,418,029. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

