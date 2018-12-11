Pan American Silver (PAAS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.70 to $12.75 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pan American Silver from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.09.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.18. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.93 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $148,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $166,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.