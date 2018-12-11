Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Harris Co. (HRS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harris were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $2,472,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Harris by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Harris by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Harris by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 115,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $1,796,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Harris to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded Harris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Harris in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.89.

In other Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,903 shares of Harris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $627,407.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,594,312.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of Harris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $4,283,430.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRS opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.27. Harris Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.30 and a fifty-two week high of $175.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Harris’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

