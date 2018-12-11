Paramount Resources (PRMRF) Lowered to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. CIBC restated a hold rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Scotiabank restated a hold rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Paramount Resources stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

