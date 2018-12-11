Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,477. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.