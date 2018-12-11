Patrick Industries (PATK) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.66 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 8459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Specifically, insider Courtney Blosser sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $107,867.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $134,534.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,037.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATK. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $844.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.23 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 399,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

