Paymon Hits Market Capitalization of $269,193.00 (PMNT)

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Paymon has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paymon has a market cap of $269,193.00 and $167.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paymon token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.02619254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00140030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00172151 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.04 or 0.09207758 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Paymon Profile

Paymon was first traded on February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. Paymon’s official website is paymon.org. Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paymon is medium.com/@Paymon_official.

Buying and Selling Paymon

Paymon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paymon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paymon using one of the exchanges listed above.

