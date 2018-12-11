Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for Serco Group (SRP)

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Serco Group to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 83 ($1.08) to GBX 86 ($1.12) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Serco Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Serco Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 108.45 ($1.42).

SRP stock opened at GBX 85.80 ($1.12) on Tuesday. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82.25 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.60 ($1.62).

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 399,661 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £383,674.56 ($501,338.77).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. The company also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to public sector customers; and IT services.

