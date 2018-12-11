Peercoin 1-Day Volume Tops $175,425.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00016185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Bitsane and HitBTC. Peercoin has a market cap of $13.86 million and $175,425.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.02964277 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006985 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.02093098 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00064945 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,089,332 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, WEX, Tux Exchange, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Poloniex, YoBit, Bittylicious, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

