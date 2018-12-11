Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Holdings Trimmed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,916,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,984 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $90,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,316,000 after purchasing an additional 562,334 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,485,000 after buying an additional 413,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 381.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after buying an additional 204,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,225,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,115,000 after buying an additional 141,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $5,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $54.83.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Holdings Trimmed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/penske-automotive-group-inc-pag-holdings-trimmed-by-burgundy-asset-management-ltd.html.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.