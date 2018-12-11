Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $1.05 Million in Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Sutro Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $26,226,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth $3,750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth $1,501,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth $1,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.90.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($21.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($21.10). The business had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma Inc will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on STRO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

