Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes Position in Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Amalgamated Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth about $257,000. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAL stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAL. ValuEngine raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Amalgamated Bank Profile

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans).

