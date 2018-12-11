People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,995 Shares of Teradata Co. (TDC)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Teradata by 245.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $510,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Teradata by 33.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth about $483,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Barclays lifted their target price on Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.11 per share, for a total transaction of $242,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,890.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

