People s United Financial Inc. Takes $284,000 Position in TIER REIT Inc (TIER)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in TIER REIT in the third quarter valued at $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TIER REIT in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TIER REIT in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TIER REIT in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TIER REIT by 161.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TIER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TIER REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:TIER opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.88. TIER REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. TIER REIT had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TIER REIT Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. TIER REIT’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

TIER REIT Profile

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

