People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.5% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 303,931 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $1,748,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Walmart by 6.6% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Walmart by 145.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,061 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the period. 29.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,030,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $99,611,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $652,250,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $190,186,616.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,030,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,291,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,295,886. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

