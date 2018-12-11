PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,338 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $126,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,823,000 after buying an additional 536,023 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $836,330,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.89.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $116.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

