Perceptive Advisors LLC Increases Position in Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Evolent Health worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 45.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 876,358 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 170.6% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 46.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,212,000 after purchasing an additional 760,844 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 72.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,633,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 687,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,823,000 after acquiring an additional 605,714 shares during the last quarter.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $35.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,547. Evolent Health Inc has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.94 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Peterson III sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $406,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

