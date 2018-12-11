Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes $575,000 Position in Natera Inc (NTRA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,641,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 736,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,679,000 after purchasing an additional 698,379 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,183,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 690,980 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,943. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 2,569.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Natera from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Natera from $21.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other Natera news, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,878.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Rabinowitz sold 403,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $10,046,203.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,784,825 shares of company stock valued at $42,889,364 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

