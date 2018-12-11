PERSIMMON/ADR (PSMMY) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $47.41 on Friday. PERSIMMON/ADR has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $78.90.

Get PERSIMMON/ADR alerts:

PERSIMMON/ADR Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PERSIMMON/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERSIMMON/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.