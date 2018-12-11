Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV Invests $228,000 in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM) Stock

Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 2,590.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 451.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:SPTM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.71. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

