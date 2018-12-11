Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. 49,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,463. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.54 and a 12-month high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

