Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV Takes $1.46 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,439,703. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV Takes $1.46 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/personal-financial-consultants-inc-adv-takes-1-46-million-position-in-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm.html.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.