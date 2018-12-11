Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV Takes $9.80 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 124,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 7.1% of Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 451.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 464.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $78.69. 85,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,977. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $81.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

