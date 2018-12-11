Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY) Insider Scott Robinson Sells 40,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) insider Scott Robinson sold 40,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.35, for a total value of C$374,000.00.

Scott Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Monday, October 1st, Scott Robinson bought 50,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$575,000.00.

PEY stock opened at C$8.71 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a 52 week low of C$8.65 and a 52 week high of C$15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp will post 0.609999963308273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. GMP Securities dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY) Insider Scott Robinson Sells 40,000 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/peyto-exploration-development-corp-pey-insider-scott-robinson-sells-40000-shares.html.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 722 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.