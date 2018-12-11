Shares of PHI INC/SH NV (NASDAQ:PHIIK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 5310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PHI INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Get PHI INC/SH alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHIIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.79 million during the quarter. PHI INC/SH had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PHI INC/SH stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PHI INC/SH NV (NASDAQ:PHIIK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,880 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of PHI INC/SH at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PHI INC/SH (PHIIK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.09” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/phi-inc-sh-phiik-sets-new-52-week-low-at-3-09.html.

About PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHIIK)

PHI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PHI INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.