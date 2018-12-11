Philippine Metals (PHI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Philippine Metals Inc (CVE:PHI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 6250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

About Philippine Metals (CVE:PHI)

Philippine Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Philippines. It focuses on copper and gold deposits. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

