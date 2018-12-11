Photronics (PLAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 12th. Analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Photronics has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $633.60 million, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Photronics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on PLAB. BidaskClub cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $52,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 12,830 shares of company stock worth $124,518 over the last ninety days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

