Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Invests $4.78 Million in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Stock

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of -0.07. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $80.79.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.85 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays started coverage on Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Franco Nevada from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

