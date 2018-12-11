Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1,391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $928,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,453,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,206.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.29.

Shares of CBOE opened at $105.46 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a twelve month low of $91.10 and a twelve month high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

