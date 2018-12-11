Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 900 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 332,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,976.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 230,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 224,892 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,060,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 275,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA stock opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.31. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.76 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $105.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.59.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

