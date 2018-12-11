Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PCK opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

