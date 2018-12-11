PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a special dividend on Monday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund’s previous special dividend of $0.34.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

PKO opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 1,500 shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

