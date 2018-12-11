Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PMF opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/pimco-municipal-income-fund-pmf-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-12th.html.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.