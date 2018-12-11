Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 1.3% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,105,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 298,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,257,000 after buying an additional 104,114 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,800. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In related news, President Milan Galik acquired 415 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,121 shares of company stock worth $175,742 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/pin-oak-investment-advisors-inc-has-1-74-million-stake-in-interactive-brokers-group-inc-ibkr.html.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.