Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,741 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 2.2% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 107,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. 28,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider W Randall Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

