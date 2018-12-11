Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,486,540 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,119,492,000 after acquiring an additional 178,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,974,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,171,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,786 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,580,613 shares of the software company’s stock worth $966,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,431,752 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,169 shares of the software company’s stock worth $446,458,000 after acquiring an additional 94,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $297.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Adobe from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.59.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.37 on Tuesday, reaching $249.46. 34,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $170.43 and a 12 month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. Adobe’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total value of $665,997.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,875,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

